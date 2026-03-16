Schwab Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SGVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schwab Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SGVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,027 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 12th total of 19,150 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,993 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 184,993 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Government Money Market ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Government Money Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Government Money Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Government Money Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Government Money Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Government Money Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

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Schwab Government Money Market ETF Stock Performance

SGVT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.57. The stock had a trading volume of 230,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,598. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.54. Schwab Government Money Market ETF has a one year low of $100.01 and a one year high of $100.77.

About Schwab Government Money Market ETF

SGVT is an actively managed government money market ETF that invests in U.S. Treasury bills, government agency securities, and fully collateralized repurchase agreements. It aims for current income consistent with capital preservation and maintains liquidity, with a NAV that fluctuates based on underlying market values.

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