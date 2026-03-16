Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Short Interest Update

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 235,135 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the February 12th total of 168,815 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,968,997 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,968,997 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHK stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. 2,542,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHK. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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