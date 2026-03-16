SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Update

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,670,473 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 12th total of 4,318,981 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,186,355 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,186,355 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,728,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,577,793,000 after acquiring an additional 179,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SAP by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,992,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in SAP by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,357,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SAP by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,560,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,113,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,498,000 after purchasing an additional 83,349 shares during the period.

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SAP Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:SAP opened at $189.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.55 and a 200 day moving average of $241.73. SAP has a 52 week low of $187.93 and a 52 week high of $313.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SAP will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. Zacks Research cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SAP from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Arete Research raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of SAP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

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SAP Company Profile

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SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

Further Reading

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