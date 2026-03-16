Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 140.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,727 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,706 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,572,253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,228,624,000 after acquiring an additional 748,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,260,918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,452,998,000 after purchasing an additional 776,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,051,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,753,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,325,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,106,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,826,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

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Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $192.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.98. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.57 and a 52 week high of $296.05. The stock has a market cap of $177.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 21.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $258.64 per share, with a total value of $500,727.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,499.28. This trade represents a 22.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,271.30. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

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Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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