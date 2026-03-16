Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Shares Sold by Fortress Investment Group LLC

Fortress Investment Group LLC cut its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,875 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBRK. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Rubrik by 352.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rubrik by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,353,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 489,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,150,625.94. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $708,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 330,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,445,119.36. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,982. 32.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Rubrik

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised guidance — Rubrik posted $0.04 adj. EPS (vs. a loss expected) and revenue of $377.7M (+46% YoY), and issued Q1 and FY‑2027 guidance well above Street expectations, which underpins the company’s growth narrative and drove initial upside. Rubrik Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Q4 beat and raised guidance — Rubrik posted $0.04 adj. EPS (vs. a loss expected) and revenue of $377.7M (+46% YoY), and issued Q1 and FY‑2027 guidance well above Street expectations, which underpins the company’s growth narrative and drove initial upside. Positive Sentiment: Subscription ARR and execution highlighted — Management called out record subscription ARR growth and improved free‑cash metrics, reinforcing the recurring‑revenue story and the company’s positioning around AI/data resilience. Rubrik Inc (RBRK) Q4 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Subscription ARR and execution highlighted — Management called out record subscription ARR growth and improved free‑cash metrics, reinforcing the recurring‑revenue story and the company’s positioning around AI/data resilience. Positive Sentiment: Call‑buyers showing conviction — Unusual options activity (large call purchases) suggests some traders are betting on further upside post‑earnings, adding a tactical bullish signal to intraday flows.

Call‑buyers showing conviction — Unusual options activity (large call purchases) suggests some traders are betting on further upside post‑earnings, adding a tactical bullish signal to intraday flows. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst posture — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings even as they’d trimmed targets (e.g., Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight with a lower $84 PT). Ratings support the growth case but reduced PTs reflect more cautious near‑term expectations. Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight on Rubrik

Mixed analyst posture — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings even as they’d trimmed targets (e.g., Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight with a lower $84 PT). Ratings support the growth case but reduced PTs reflect more cautious near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price‑target cuts — BMO, Wedbush and Wells Fargo cut PTs (to $70, $90 and $90 respectively) despite maintaining outperform/overweight stances; those trims cap upside in the near term and signal caution on valuation/timing. Analyst Price Target Moves

Multiple price‑target cuts — BMO, Wedbush and Wells Fargo cut PTs (to $70, $90 and $90 respectively) despite maintaining outperform/overweight stances; those trims cap upside in the near term and signal caution on valuation/timing. Negative Sentiment: Soft software market and profit‑taking — Commentary notes that even strong results can be muted when the broader software/tech group is weak; that dynamic, plus short‑term traders locking gains after a big run, helps explain the stock’s pullback. Rubrik posts strong Q4, but ‘rarified air’ isn’t enough to lift shares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

RBRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Rubrik from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rubrik from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RBRK

Rubrik Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.65. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Rubrik’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040–0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Further Reading

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