Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 168,684 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the February 12th total of 226,288 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,221 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 44,221 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roma Green Finance in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Roma Green Finance Stock Down 11.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROMA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.76. 192,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,909. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. Roma Green Finance has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $8.88.

Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

Roma Green Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

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