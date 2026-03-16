Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMOP) Short Interest Up 26.9% in February

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMOP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 47,015 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 12th total of 37,045 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,557 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,557 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07.

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Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.0971 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF ( NYSEARCA:RMOP Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

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The Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (RMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in US municipal bonds. Municipal bonds could be of any credit quality or maturity that are exempt from federal income taxes. RMOP was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Rockefeller Capital Management.

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