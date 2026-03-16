Ripple USD (RLUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $53.08 Million

Ripple USD (RLUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, Ripple USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. Ripple USD has a market capitalization of $53.08 million and $133.54 million worth of Ripple USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripple USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73,263.48 or 0.99770030 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,280.96 or 0.99559463 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ripple USD Token Profile

Ripple USD’s total supply is 1,552,628,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,100,129 tokens. Ripple USD’s official Twitter account is @ripple. The official website for Ripple USD is ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin.

Ripple USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripple USD (RLUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Ripple USD has a current supply of 1,552,628,407.12728358. The last known price of Ripple USD is 0.99991318 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $114,617,584.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripple USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripple USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripple USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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