RingCentral, Inc. $RNG is Invenomic Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,088 shares during the period. RingCentral makes up 2.0% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 1.64% of RingCentral worth $42,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 61.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 103.0% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Down 0.8%

RNG opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

RingCentral Dividend Announcement

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.52 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 1.73%.RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. RingCentral’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 18,680 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $678,644.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 139,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,780.69. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tarun Arora sold 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $359,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,769.48. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 259,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,225,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RingCentral from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RingCentral from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

View Our Latest Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Company Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.