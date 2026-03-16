Ridgepost Capital (NYSE:RPC) Insider Charles K. Huebner Trust Purchases 12,500 Shares

Ridgepost Capital, Inc (NYSE:RPC – Get Free Report) insider Charles K. Huebner Trust bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $91,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 188,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,329.74. This trade represents a 7.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles K. Huebner Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, February 19th, Charles K. Huebner Trust purchased 20,000 shares of Ridgepost Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $173,600.00.

Ridgepost Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,924. Ridgepost Capital, Inc has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $804.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Ridgepost Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Ridgepost Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Ridgepost Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ridgepost Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ridgepost Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ridgepost Capital

About Ridgepost Capital

(Get Free Report)

P10 (NYSE: RPC) is an oilfield services company that provides specialized equipment and field services to upstream oil and gas operators. The company focuses on supplying non‑exclusive, rental and production support products and technical services that help customers complete, produce and maintain wells. Its offerings are designed to support a range of onshore operations, with emphasis on scalable, modular solutions that can be deployed across multiple basins.

Products and services typically include surface and downhole rental tools, completion and production accessories, well intervention and maintenance services, and related operational support.

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