RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Issues Earnings Results

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

RF Industries Stock Up 15.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $1.53 on Monday, reaching $11.74. 848,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,981. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RFIL. B. Riley Financial cut shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded RF Industries from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RF Industries in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: RFIL) is a manufacturer and supplier of connectivity products and solutions for the wireless, broadcast, cable television, data networking, defense and aerospace markets. The company specializes in both standard and custom coaxial and fiber-optic cable assemblies, connectors, adapters and test accessories designed to withstand demanding environmental conditions. Through its product portfolio, RF Industries supports applications ranging from RF signal transmission and satellite communications to industrial automation and instrumentation.

The company’s offerings include premade and build-to-print coaxial cables and assemblies, field-installable connectors, power distribution components and calibration-grade test equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.