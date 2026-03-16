Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD Position Reduced by Decheng Capital LLC

Decheng Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Revolution Medicines comprises approximately 1.7% of Decheng Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Decheng Capital LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RVMD. Evercore raised Revolution Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $94.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.99. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $124.49.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $7,542,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 141,053 shares in the company, valued at $14,184,289.68. This trade represents a 34.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 6,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $607,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,151.20. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,792 shares of company stock worth $14,379,040. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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