Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD is Farallon Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,625,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Revolution Medicines makes up about 2.8% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.57% of Revolution Medicines worth $683,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 39.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 33,821 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $921,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 126,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 126,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

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Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

RVMD opened at $94.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $124.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore upgraded Revolution Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Revolution Medicines

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $7,542,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 141,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,184,289.68. This represents a 34.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 108,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,590,370. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 149,792 shares of company stock valued at $14,379,040 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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