Reviewing Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund (NYSE:JOF) & Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) and Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Diversified and Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified -12.09% 24.48% -0.32% Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compass Diversified and Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified $1.87 billion 0.24 -$226.41 million ($3.88) -1.56 Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund $70.78 million 5.35 N/A N/A N/A

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass Diversified.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of Compass Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Compass Diversified shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Compass Diversified has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Compass Diversified and Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified 2 3 1 0 1.83 Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.24%. Given Compass Diversified’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Compass Diversified is more favorable than Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund.

Summary

Compass Diversified beats Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Diversified

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Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America. It seeks to invest between $100 million and $800 million in companies with an EBITDA between $15 million to $80 million. It seeks to acquire controlling ownership interests in its portfolio companies and can make additional platform acquisitions. The firm prefer to have majority stake in companies. The firm invests through its balance sheet and typically holds investments between five to seven years. Compass Diversified was founded in 2006 and is based in Westport, Connecticut with an additional office in Costa Mesa, California.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

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Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc. It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the The Russell/Nomura Small Cap Index. It was formerly known as Japan OTC Equity Fund, Inc. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. was formed on March 22, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

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