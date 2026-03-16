Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.8120 and last traded at $26.8120, with a volume of 6060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Repsol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Repsol Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14 billion. Repsol had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Repsol SA will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

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Repsol is a Spanish integrated energy company engaged across the full oil and gas value chain and increasingly in low‑carbon energy businesses. Its core activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream operations such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading and logistics, and downstream refining, petrochemicals, and fuel marketing. The company also supplies lubricants, specialty chemicals and related industrial products, and operates a widespread network of retail fuel stations and convenience services.

Founded in 1987, Repsol has grown from a national refiner into a global energy player through international exploration, production projects and commercial expansion.

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