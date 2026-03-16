Relay Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,148 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,428% compared to the typical daily volume of 337 call options.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.32. 583,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.55. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24.

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Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $89,032.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,085.68. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 13,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $105,308.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 250,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,589.52. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,302 shares of company stock valued at $724,355. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 38,812 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 84,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,942,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 374,491 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 448.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,518,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,241,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company was founded in 2016 with the goal of targeting dynamic protein motion using an integrated scientific platform. Relay Therapeutics leverages computational modeling, structural biology, and experimental validation to identify small-molecule drug candidates that modulate the behavior of disease-associated proteins.

The company’s core business activity centers on its proprietary drug-discovery engine, which combines high-performance computing—including molecular dynamics simulations—with advanced experimental techniques such as cryo-electron microscopy and biophysical screening.

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