Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q) Receives $120.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.8571.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on Q shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qnity Electronics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Qnity Electronics Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:Q opened at $109.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.57. Qnity Electronics has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $140.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $7,198,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $34,889,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $918,000.

About Qnity Electronics

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Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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