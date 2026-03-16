Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Sells $160,529.19 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $160,529.19. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,353.87. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kimberly Anne Rutledge also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 9th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 4,340 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $222,859.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 20,948 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,082,173.68.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 19,924 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $991,219.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,905 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $194,156.60.

Q2 Stock Down 0.9%

QTWO stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.85. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $96.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 502.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after buying an additional 251,807 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Q2 by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,070,000 after acquiring an additional 41,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,341,000.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Q2

About Q2

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Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

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