ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.15 and last traded at $38.63. Approximately 3,725,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 7,629,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

Key ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil this week:

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 15.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth $191,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.