ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.15 and last traded at $38.63. Approximately 3,725,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 7,629,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.
Key ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil News
Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing supply risks from the Strait of Hormuz and Middle East conflict continue to support crude prices, underpinning leveraged oil ETFs like UCO. Oil extends gains as Middle East conflict threatens export facilities
- Positive Sentiment: Brent climbed above $100 and major banks (Goldman Sachs cited in coverage) expect elevated monthly averages, which supports the bullish case for short‑term leveraged oil exposure. With oil prices above $100, are EVs set to gain market share?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/ETF pieces highlight that if crude remains elevated, certain oil ETFs — including leveraged products — could outperform, reinforcing demand from momentum and tactical oil flows. If Oil Prices Keep Climbing, These 3 ETFs Could Be Big Winners
- Neutral Sentiment: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the administration is not intervening in commodities markets, removing one policy‑uncertainty variable but also meaning markets must find their own balance. Bessent says Treasury is not intervening in oil commodities markets and has no authority to do so
- Neutral Sentiment: After a sharp rally, oil pulled back slightly in early trading which helped broader equities to bounce — that intraday softening is exerting short‑term pressure on UCO. US stocks rise as oil slips after $100; Dow Jones gains 300 points
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/volatility commentary shows WTI testing key pivot levels as traders react to war headlines — keeps UCO volatile but direction dependent on next headlines. Oil News: WTI Crude Oil Tests $98.11 Pivot as Strait Risk Drives Volatility
- Negative Sentiment: An economist warns the recent $100 panic may be overdone and outlines three catalysts that could drive prices lower — that view increases the risk of a pullback for leveraged oil ETFs. Oil’s $100 Panic May Be Overdone — One Economist Sees 3 Catalysts For Drop
- Negative Sentiment: Longer‑term demand concerns — increased EV adoption if oil stays elevated — and macro risks (slower growth/tighter financial conditions) are headwinds to sustained higher crude prices. With oil prices above $100, are EVs set to gain market share?
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile
ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.
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