ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:ION) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:ION – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 602 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 12th total of 467 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,722 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,722 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF Stock Performance

ION traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,599. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.01. ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:ION – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.99% of ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF Company Profile

The Proshares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (ION) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Core Battery Metals index. The fund tracks an index of companies from around the world that are engaged in the mining of base metals used to produce batteries. ION was launched on Nov 29, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

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