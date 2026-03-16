Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,987,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412,721 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $144,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 465.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 70.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $59,413.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,237 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,518.63. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 9,615 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $523,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,012,136 shares in the company, valued at $55,141,169.28. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,784. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research cut Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $57.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.27 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $82.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.33.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.The company had revenue of $349.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

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