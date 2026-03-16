Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Short Interest Update

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 34,902 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 12th total of 45,833 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,621 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 190,621 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Primech Stock Performance

PMEC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.72. 12,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,573. Primech has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Primech in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primech has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Primech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include educational institutions cleaning, airport cleaning, and conservancy areas cleaning services, as well as offers cleaning of hotels, public spaces, roads, condominium, office, industrial, and retail stores. The company offers housekeeping services; specialized cleaning services, including marble polishing, building façade cleaning, and clean room sanitation services; and waste management and pest control services.

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