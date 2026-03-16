Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) CEO Brett Alan Cope Sells 1,480 Shares

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.80, for a total value of $747,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 169,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,458,096.80. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Powell Industries Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ POWL traded up $9.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $511.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.89 and a twelve month high of $612.50.

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Shares of Powell Industries are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, April 6th. The 3-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Sunday, April 5th.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $251.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.34 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Glj Research assumed coverage on Powell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Powell Industries from $427.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Powell Industries by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 281.6% in the third quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 53,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 39,238 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 89,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 32.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

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Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm’s offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell’s products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

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