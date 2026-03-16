Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Up 43.8% in February

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 48,784 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the February 12th total of 33,928 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,468 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,468 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Up 0.6%

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

PPSI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,005. Pioneer Power Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: PPSI) is a specialized provider of electrical power infrastructure services and equipment. Through its subsidiaries, Pioneer Transformer and Pioneer Environmental Services, the company offers engineering, manufacturing, repair, and refurbishment solutions for power transformers, reactors and related substation components. Its product portfolio spans new transformer builds, on-site maintenance, retrofits and upgrades designed to extend equipment life and optimize performance for a broad range of voltage ratings.

In addition to its core transformer and reactor business, Pioneer Power Solutions provides environmental services that focus on the reclamation, recycling and remediation of dielectric fluids, including polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and other regulated materials.

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