Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Jack Bendheim Sells 5,280 Shares

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $258,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,142. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, February 26th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $378,259.20.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $361,644.80.

On Friday, February 20th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $361,996.80.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $361,856.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $365,798.40.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 14,184 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $732,178.08.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 58,014 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $3,005,705.34.

On Thursday, February 5th, Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $5,362,535.96.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $144,848.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jack Bendheim sold 9,660 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $400,600.20.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.17. 254,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,863. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 6.29%.Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

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Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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