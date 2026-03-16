Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,472,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,016 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $37,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 46,043 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $3,019,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 236.1% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 29.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 57,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer News Summary

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Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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