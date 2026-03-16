Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON Shares Bought by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,249 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,636,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,727,000 after acquiring an additional 811,585 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $112,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,141,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after buying an additional 490,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after buying an additional 1,503,680 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,445,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,006,000 after buying an additional 733,365 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $3.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $9.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 238,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $994,894.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 346,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,516.30. This trade represents a 40.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 146,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $647,582.04. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,975,364. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Argus cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

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