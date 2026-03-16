Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,125,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,770,646,000 after buying an additional 101,476 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,843,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,179 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,904,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,960,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,166,000 after acquiring an additional 169,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,345,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,638,556,000 after acquiring an additional 41,221 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $890.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $959.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $859.42. The company has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $1,034.96.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. iA Financial set a $1,032.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $990.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,050.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $995.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PH

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 564 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.94, for a total transaction of $535,766.16. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $949,940. The trade was a 36.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total transaction of $2,066,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,658,227.40. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,214. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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