Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $49,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 366.7% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $990.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, iA Financial set a $1,032.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $995.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.94, for a total value of $535,766.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,940. This trade represents a 36.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total value of $2,066,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,658,227.40. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,063 shares of company stock worth $9,891,214 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $890.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $1,034.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $959.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $859.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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