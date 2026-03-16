Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW) Short Interest Up 39.3% in February

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 48,678 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the February 12th total of 34,940 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,152 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 29,152 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Palladyne AI Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of PDYNW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,524. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Palladyne AI has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Get Palladyne AI alerts:

About Palladyne AI

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company’s software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training.

Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.