Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW) Short Interest Up 39.3% in February

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 48,678 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the February 12th total of 34,940 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,152 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 29,152 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Palladyne AI Trading Up 3.9%
Shares of PDYNW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,524. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Palladyne AI has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.60.
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