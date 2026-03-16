Oxford Instruments PLC (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oxford Instruments PLC (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 23,815 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 12th total of 28,355 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of OXINF stock remained flat at $34.39 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

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Oxford Instruments plc, founded in 1959 as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-technology tools and systems for industry and research. Headquartered in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, the company leverages expertise in materials science, superconducting technology and precision engineering to deliver solutions that enable scientific discovery and industrial innovation.

The company’s offerings span a range of analytical and measurement techniques, including electron microscopy accessories, X-ray fluorescence and X-ray diffraction systems for materials characterization, as well as helium-free superconducting magnets for quantum research.

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