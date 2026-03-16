Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,637 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 12th total of 4,437 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXBRW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.09. 207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,497. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

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Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology. In addition, the company offers fractional aircraft ownership, jet card, aircraft brokerage, and charter service through its fleet of private aircraft.

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