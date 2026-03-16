Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,637 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 12th total of 4,437 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
NASDAQ OXBRW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.09. 207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,497. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- The “secret weapon” behind Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Google
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Iran isn’t the real war
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.