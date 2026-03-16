Ouster (NYSE:OUST) CTO Mark Frichtl Sells 15,689 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CTO Mark Frichtl sold 15,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $367,593.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 636,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,922,145.26. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ouster Stock Down 0.8%

Ouster stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.91. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38.

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Institutional Trading of Ouster

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 1,521.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 536,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,683,000 after buying an additional 478,372 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ouster by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 715,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after buying an additional 405,441 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ouster during the third quarter valued at $9,193,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ouster by 517.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 401,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 336,673 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OUST shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ouster

About Ouster

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

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