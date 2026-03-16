Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Head-To-Head Review

Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Organigram Global has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Organigram Global alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Organigram Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Organigram Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of ICU Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organigram Global 6.03% -15.41% -10.49% ICU Medical 0.03% 7.33% 3.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Organigram Global and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Organigram Global and ICU Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organigram Global 1 0 2 0 2.33 ICU Medical 1 1 2 1 2.60

ICU Medical has a consensus target price of $179.33, suggesting a potential upside of 42.50%. Given ICU Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Organigram Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Organigram Global and ICU Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organigram Global $279.99 million 0.69 -$17.70 million $0.14 10.07 ICU Medical $2.23 billion 1.39 $730,000.00 $0.02 6,292.50

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Organigram Global. Organigram Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Organigram Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organigram Global

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co., Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands. The company also engages in the wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis derivative-based products to retailers and wholesalers for adult-use recreational cannabis. It sells its products through online, as well as consumer channels. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps. The company provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation solutions comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. It offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and Plum Duo brands; ambulatory and syringe infusion hardware products; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform; LifeShield and PharmGuard medication infusion safety software; hemodynamic monitoring products; anesthesia systems and devices, breathing circuits, ventilation, respiratory, and specialty airway products; temperature management solutions; anesthesia/pain management trays and components; and professional services. The company's customers include acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in San Clemente, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.