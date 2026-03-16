OpenLedger (OPEN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.20 Million

OpenLedger (OPEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One OpenLedger token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenLedger has a total market cap of $34.03 million and $4.20 million worth of OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenLedger has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73,263.48 or 0.99770030 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,280.96 or 0.99559463 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About OpenLedger

OpenLedger launched on September 8th, 2025. OpenLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,500,000 tokens. The official message board for OpenLedger is www.openledger.xyz/blog. OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @openledgerhq. OpenLedger’s official website is www.openledger.xyz.

Buying and Selling OpenLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenLedger (OPEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenLedger has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 215,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of OpenLedger is 0.15454136 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $3,134,404.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.openledger.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

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