OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at HC Wainwright

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OKUR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OnKure Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OnKure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

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OnKure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OKUR stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.45. OnKure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.16. Analysts anticipate that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKUR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in OnKure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in OnKure Therapeutics by 4,286.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 26,621 shares during the period. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OnKure Therapeutics Company Profile

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OnKure Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: OKUR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Headquartered in Westlake Village, California, OnKure is advancing small molecule drug candidates designed to modulate key signaling pathways implicated in cancer cell growth and immune system function.

The company’s lead oncology asset, OKI-179, is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated in Phase I and Phase II clinical studies for a range of solid tumors.

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