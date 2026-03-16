On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Short Interest Update

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,264,759 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the February 12th total of 16,692,374 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,054,938 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,054,938 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in ON by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ON by 773.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 305,894 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,152,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

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ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $37.97 on Monday. ON has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a report on Friday, December 5th. Evercore set a $58.00 target price on shares of ON and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONON

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG, commonly known as On, is a Swiss performance footwear and apparel company headquartered in Zurich. Founded in 2010, the company designs, develops and sells running shoes, performance apparel and accessories for road, trail and everyday use. On’s product philosophy centers on engineered cushioning and responsiveness intended to serve both serious athletes and lifestyle consumers.

On is best known for its proprietary midsole technology and distinctive sole architecture, marketed under names such as the Cloud family of shoes and related performance lines.

Further Reading

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