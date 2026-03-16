Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Up 2.4% – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.36 and last traded at $59.7690. Approximately 6,267,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 10,548,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.37.

Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Get Oklo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oklo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.93.

Oklo Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -110.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $3,756,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 688,196 shares in the company, valued at $43,081,069.60. This represents a 8.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 9,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $748,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,148,517.09. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,947,546 shares of company stock valued at $164,368,254. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,822,000 after buying an additional 2,968,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 33.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,593,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oklo by 454.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oklo by 195.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oklo by 61.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,867 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.