Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $10.50. The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $10.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 141,312 shares changing hands.
OCSL has been the subject of several other reports. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.88.
View Our Latest Research Report on OCSL
Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 3.1%
The stock has a market cap of $947.41 million, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.9%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.44%.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is a closed-end, externally managed specialty finance company structured as a business development company (BDC). Launched in 2014, Oaktree Specialty Lending provides customized debt solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on senior secured loans, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments. The company’s investment strategy centers on floating-rate instruments designed to offer downside protection and income potential in varying interest rate environments.
The firm’s portfolio spans a diverse array of industries, including healthcare, technology, energy, business services and consumer products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oaktree Specialty Lending
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Why More Investors Are Using Family Trusts to Protect Their Wealth
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.