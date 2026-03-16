Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $10.50. The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $10.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 141,312 shares changing hands.

OCSL has been the subject of several other reports. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

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Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 3.1%

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.2% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,014,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,335,000 after buying an additional 607,493 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 298.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 626,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 469,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 429,303 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,841,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,487,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 274,667 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $947.41 million, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.9%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.44%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is a closed-end, externally managed specialty finance company structured as a business development company (BDC). Launched in 2014, Oaktree Specialty Lending provides customized debt solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on senior secured loans, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments. The company’s investment strategy centers on floating-rate instruments designed to offer downside protection and income potential in varying interest rate environments.

The firm’s portfolio spans a diverse array of industries, including healthcare, technology, energy, business services and consumer products.

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