Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:OAKM) Short Interest Up 51.7% in February

Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:OAKM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,399 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 12th total of 13,447 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,244 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,244 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 154,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF by 280.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000.

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Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:OAKM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 133,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,195. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.22.

About Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF

The Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF (OAKM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, high-conviction fund holding fewer than 40 US large-cap value stocks. The investment process utilizes bottom-up research, seeking competitive long-term performance return. OAKM was launched on Dec 3, 2024 and is issued by Oakmark.

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