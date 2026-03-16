NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Raised by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 156,467 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 5.4% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $72,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $54,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,318,547 shares in the company, valued at $605,701,198.44. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,017,780 shares of company stock valued at $185,596,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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