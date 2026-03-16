Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,815 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the February 12th total of 16,828 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,420 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,420 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JLS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,663. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.3%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE: JLS) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily invests in U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks to generate current income with the potential for capital appreciation by allocating assets across a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, adjustable-rate mortgage securities and mortgage servicing rights. To enhance returns, the fund may employ leverage through repurchase agreements, preferred shares or other financing arrangements.
Since its inception in July 2006, Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has focused on navigating various interest-rate and credit-cycle environments through active duration management and credit analysis.
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