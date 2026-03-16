Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Bought by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 132.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,531,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,245,066,000 after buying an additional 109,941 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,457,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,996,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,825,696,000 after purchasing an additional 63,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,624,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,051,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $640,534,000 after purchasing an additional 221,431 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $733.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.03. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $450.13 and a 52-week high of $774.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $691.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $777.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $662.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $693.60.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total transaction of $1,575,226.29. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,661.11. This represents a 93.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total value of $65,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,037.56. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,969,404 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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