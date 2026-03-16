nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Up 9.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) shot up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.68 and last traded at $68.39. 505,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,555,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LASR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of nLight to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on nLight from $40.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered nLight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on nLight from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nLight in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLight has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.

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nLight Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -145.56 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.71 million. nLight had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 8.98%.The business’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $420,432.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,883,444.16. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 12,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $742,193.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 170,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,409.44. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 162,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,223,597 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of nLight

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of nLight by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of nLight by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nLight by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in nLight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLight by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About nLight

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

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