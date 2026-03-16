NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.1579.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $867,870. This represents a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $8,898,532.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,882 shares of company stock valued at $16,616,757. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $92.81 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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