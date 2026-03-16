Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Up 32.9% in February

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 34,181 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the February 12th total of 25,714 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,872 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 98,872 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

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Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 85,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,925. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.0542 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NYSE American: NBH) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with tax‐exempt income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. Managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC, the fund focuses on high‐quality state and local government obligations, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and essential‐purpose debt issued by U.S. municipalities and related entities.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes broad geographic diversification across the United States, targeting sectors such as transportation, education, healthcare and utilities.

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