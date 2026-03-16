Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Up 15% After Analyst Upgrade

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) rose 15% during trading on Monday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $200.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nebius Group traded as high as $132.30 and last traded at $129.85. Approximately 34,288,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 13,895,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.95.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBIS. Freedom Capital raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS
Key Headlines Impacting Nebius Group
- Positive Sentiment: Largest catalyst — Nebius signed a five‑year AI infrastructure agreement with Meta worth up to $27 billion (includes $12B of dedicated capacity and up to $15B additional compute). The deal underpins revenue visibility, scale for Nebius’ Vera Rubin deployments, and is cited across outlets as the main reason the stock is rising. Nebius Signs New AI Infrastructure Agreement with Meta
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic capital/partnership support — Nvidia made a multi‑billion dollar strategic commitment to Nebius (reported $2B in investor activity), strengthening supply relationships around Vera Rubin and signalling vendor backing for Nebius’ growth. This reduces execution risk tied to hardware sourcing. Nebius: Demand Is There, But CapEx Is The Key Variable
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street updates — BWS Financial raised its price target to $200 and kept a Buy rating; Citi initiated coverage with a Buy and $169 target. Both moves provide fresh analyst support and higher upside expectations versus prior consensus, helping momentum. BWS Financial coverage Citi initiates coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Quant/market recognition — Quant ratings and several market writeups now rank Nebius among top systems‑software/AI infrastructure names, reinforcing investor interest and thematic flows into the stock. Nebius ranks third among systems software stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Local expansion progress — The Independence City Council approved an industrial incentive for Nebius’ planned 1.2 GW AI factory, supporting capacity buildout but representing medium‑term execution and permitting risk. What Does This Latest AI Factory Campus Approval Mean for Nebius (NBIS)
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns — DCF analyses carried in market commentary flag that the stock may be overvalued after the rally, which could prompt some profit‑taking or require continued strong execution to justify current multiples. DCF model suggests Nebius stock is ‘overvalued’ – but should you sell?
- Negative Sentiment: CapEx & fundamentals remain watch‑items — Nebius has previously missed revenue/earnings estimates and carries heavy capex to scale its data‑center footprint. Investors should monitor execution on Vera Rubin rollouts, cash burn, and near‑term margin impact even as large deals improve forward visibility.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.
Nebius Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48.
Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Nebius Group Company Profile
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
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