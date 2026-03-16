Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Up 15% After Analyst Upgrade

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) rose 15% during trading on Monday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $200.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nebius Group traded as high as $132.30 and last traded at $129.85. Approximately 34,288,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 13,895,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.95.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBIS. Freedom Capital raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

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Key Headlines Impacting Nebius Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nebius Group Company Profile

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Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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