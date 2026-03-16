NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Brean Capital lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

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NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.75. 15,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,032. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 18.67%.The company had revenue of $185.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.63 million. Analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $202,768.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,980. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 22,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $976,708.10. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,206.55. This trade represents a 43.81% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 37,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NBT Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: NBTB) is the bank holding company for NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service commercial bank that serves both individual and corporate clients across the Northeastern United States. Through its branch network and digital channels, the company offers a comprehensive range of commercial banking services, including business lending, treasury management, cash management and specialized industry financing. Its consumer banking platform provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home mortgages, home equity lines of credit and other lending solutions tailored to meet personal and household financial needs.

In addition to traditional banking, NBT Bancorp delivers wealth management and fiduciary services through its trust division, offering investment advisory, trust administration, retirement planning and estate settlement.

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