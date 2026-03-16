National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BNP Paribas Exane upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas Exane now has a $41.00 price target on the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 6114751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,546 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 9.80%.The company had revenue of $187.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 330.43%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

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