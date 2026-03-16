Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,156 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the February 12th total of 3,084 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Mr Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of MRPLY stock remained flat at $9.82 during midday trading on Monday. 72 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. Mr Price Group has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

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Mr Price Group Company Profile

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Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS: MRPLY) is a South African-based retailer known for its value-led fashion and homeware offerings. The Group operates through several divisions, including apparel, homeware and sportswear, designing and sourcing clothing, footwear, accessories and household products. It also offers financial services—such as credit and insurance—through its Mr Price Money and Mr Price Insurance arms, complementing its core retail operations.

Founded in 1985 with a single Mr Price store in Durban, the Group has since expanded into multiple brands, including Mr Price Home and Mr Price Sport.

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